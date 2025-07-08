/Gaza ceasefire this week? Witkoff hints at potential deal; Trump to meet Netanyahu again to discuss Gaza 'exclusively'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (July 8) said that he will be meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again today to discuss the Gaza ceasefire deal "almost exclusively", stressing that we have got to get that solved. Trump said this as Netanyahu visits Washington to hold talks with the US president and other officials to discuss the Israel-Hamas war.

The US president said that Netanyahu will be coming over to talk about the Gaza ceasefire deal. Trump met the Israeli PM on Monday night also, discussing their war with Hamas.

"He's coming over later. We're going to be talking about, I would say almost exclusively, Gaza," Trump said. "We gotta get that solved."

Meanwhile, Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said that the sides were in "proximity talks", adding that the talks had reduced outstanding issues from "four issues...to one."

Witkoff shares ceasefire deal details

Witkoff hinted that the ceasefire agreement might be reached by the end of this week, giving further details about the agreement.

“We are hopeful that by the end of this week, we will have an agreement that will bring us into a 60-day ceasefire,” Witkoff said. “Ten live hostages will be released. Nine deceased will be released.”

Trump further described the situation, calling it a "tragedy", claiming that Netanyahu has been "very unfairly treated" because of his corruption trial.

“He’s been very unfairly treated. I think what they’ve done to him in Israel is very unfair. Having to do with this trial, he’s a wartime Prime Minister, had an unbelievable outcome, and I think he’s been treated very unfairly,” Trump said while speaking about Netanyahu.

Trump has been pushing for a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, to which Israel agreed to a 60-day ceasefire. Later, Hamas also accepted the framework, paving the way for US-backed negotiations with Israel.

"The Hamas movement has completed its internal consultations and discussions with Palestinian factions and forces regarding the latest proposal put forward by the mediators."

It further confirmed that it has submitted its response to the mediators and is "fully ready and serious to immediately enter a round of negotiations on the mechanism for implementing this framework.”