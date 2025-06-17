/G7 leaders say 'Israel has a right to defend itself,' call Iran 'principal source of regional instability and terror'

Israel-Iran War: Amid the Israel-Iran war, G7 leaders issued a joint statement saying that Israel has "a right to defend itself." The statement published by Canada said, "We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel."

Moreover, the statement said that it's Iran which is the " principal source of regional instability and terror."

"We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians," the statement read.

“We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza,” the statement said.

The G7 leaders, including US President Donald Trump, call for “de-escalation” on Iran.

"We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability," the statement added.

The joint statement was issued by the leaders who participated in the summit from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US, along with the European Union.



Trump's 'evacuate Tehran' comment amid Israel-Iran war

After US President Donald Trump left the G7 Summit abruptly on Monday (June 16) and posted "evacuate Tehran," chaos erupted as at the same time - Israel reportedly launched an airstrike on the Iranian capital. Trump's comment ignited fear that the US might be planning to strike Iran with Israel. But the White House later claimed that Trump's comment was just a message to convey the urgency of the need for Iran to come to the negotiation table.