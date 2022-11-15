G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at side event

G20 Summit is currently underway in Bali, Indonesia with world leaders and dignitaries gathered to address the major issues related to the global economy.

With several burning issues impacting the world right now, people are looking forward to the summit as a platform that will help the leaders to come up with peaceful solutions.

On Tuesday, all eyes were on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had an informal meeting at a side event at the G20 Summit.

They shook hands with smiles on their faces and the gesture grabbed the attention of millions of people because of the strained bilateral relations over a border clash two years back.

Besides that, a live video feed for the media from the welcome dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo for G20 delegates also showed the brief exchange between the two leaders, which looked cordial.

Although, there's no confirmation, but there are speculations that PM Modi and Xi will hold a bilateral meeting on the margins of the Group of 20 Summit.

Official sources said that PM Modi and President Xi even exchanged courtesies at the conclusion of the dinner.

India-China ties

In recent years, the political relations between India and China have been strained, especially since the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Indian authorities have said that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are important for the overall development of bilateral ties.

Previously, PM Modi and President Xi came face-to-face in September at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand. This was the first time since the start of the border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

