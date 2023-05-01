Four killed as heavy rains, flood trigger dam collapse in Yemen

The collapse of a water dam in the Al Mahwit governorate, roughly 111 km west of the country's capital Sanaa, resulted in the deaths of four people on Sunday in Yemen.

The Al-Aqabi Dam which collapsed was in the Hafash region of the Al Mahwit governorate. Following the collapse it triggered a flood that carried away a mosque with four people inside. All four died.

Moreover, homes and agricultural lands nearby were also damaged by the flood waters. The Houthi group has been in charge of the governorate since 2014. A Houthi-appointed official in the governorate named Adel Issa said that the dam was collapsed because of the excessive rains and the consequent floods.

Also Read | At least 18 dead, dozens injured as tourist bus in Mexico plunges into ravine

Authorities in Sanaa sent two rescue and ambulance trucks to the location, he continued.

Yemen's National Centre of Meteorology warned residents in numerous governorates, including Al Mahwit, of impending severe downpours. The department also encouraged everyone to stay away from torrential passages, reefs and valleys, both during and after the downpour.

Dozens of these dams require restoration work to maintain their cohesion. The conflict that has been raging in Yemen for more than eight years has led to a halt in the country's dam and water barrier maintenance.

The Yemen conflict has been ongoing since 2014. It started with the Houthi rebel movement, also known as Ansar Allah. They took control of the capital city of Sana'a and forced the Yemeni government, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, to flee.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when a coalition of Arab states, led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, launched a military intervention to support the Yemeni government and push back against the Houthis.

The conflict has been characterized by a complex array of factions and alliances, with various tribal, sectarian, and political groups vying for power and influence. It has caused widespread devastation and humanitarian suffering, with tens of thousands of people killed and millions displaced.

The fighting has also led to a severe humanitarian crisis, with millions of Yemenis suffering from food insecurity, malnutrition, and lack of access to basic services such as healthcare and clean water.

Watch | Experts predict AI to be the forefront of 2024 US election campaign × The war has been marked by numerous atrocities, including indiscriminate airstrikes and human rights abuses. It has also been exacerbated by regional and international geopolitical rivalries, with Iran supporting the Houthi rebels and the United States and its allies supporting the Saudi-led coalition.

Despite numerous attempts at peace talks and ceasefires, the conflict has continued to rage on, with little hope of a resolution in sight. The UN has repeatedly called for an end to the fighting and for all parties to engage in a peaceful political process to resolve the conflict.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE