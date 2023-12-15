Four Hamas members arrested in Germany, Netherlands over terrorism plot; Jewish institutions were the target

As many as four people, belonging to the terror outfit Hamas, suspected of plotting terrorist attacks on European soil have been arrested by the German and Dutch authorities, the federal prosecutor in Germany informed in a statement released on Thursday (Dec 14)

Three Hamas members were arrested in Germany while the fourth was apprehended in the Netherlands. The three have been identified as Lebanon-born Abdelhamid Al A, Ibrahim El-R and Egyptian national Mohamed B. Dutch-born Nazih R is the fourth and was arrested by police in Rotterdam.

They were reportedly planning attacks on Jewish institutions across Europe, having been longstanding members of the terror outfit with close links to the leadership of the group's military branch.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser thanked the Dutch government for the swift collaboration, adding that Jews and their security remained a paramount priority.

“The protection of Jews is our top priority. We use all constitutional means against those who threaten the lives of Jews and the existence of the state of Israel,” Faeser said.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said the operation had contributed to making the lives of Jews safer in Europe.

“Following the terrible attacks by Hamas on the Israeli population, attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions have also increased in our country in recent weeks. This is shameful and shocking," said Buschmann

We must therefore do everything we can to ensure that Jews in our country do not have to fear for their safety again. And our security and law enforcement authorities are working flat out to achieve this."

In recent weeks, the European authorities have increased the threat level of large-scale terrorist action.

Escalation between Israel-Hamas

Ever since the second truce deal between Israel and Hamas collapsed, Tel Aviv has upped the ante by re-launching aerial and ground operations on the Gaz Strip.

Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry claims that more than 18,000 people have been killed since Israel launched its retaliatory operations following the militant group’s attack on October 7 in southern Israel.