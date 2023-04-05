Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi in intensive care for heart issues: Reports

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been admitted to the intensive care at Milan's San Raffaele hospital for heart problems, reports suggest The 86-year-old media tycoon has made several trips to the hospital in recent years due to repeated bouts of ill health. in He came out of the hospital just last week.

Italian news agency Ansa reported that Berlusconi was admitted on Wednesday morning and his condition was "stable".

Berlusconi had earlier spent four days at the same hospital before being discharged last week on March 30. Italian news reports suggest that he is suffering from heart issues.

Earlier, after the pandemic hit, he was hospitalised for Covid-related pneumonia in September 2020. Later he developed complications linked to Covid and was admitted several times the next year.

Berlusconi had open heart surgery in 2016 and surgery on his intestine three years later.

(With inputs from agencies)

