Fight for Prigozhin's property: It began weeks before his death

The stakes within the top business interests of Wagner mercenary group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin changed hands even before he was killed in a fatal plane crash on August 23. Prigozhin's assets were being transferred even before his death, a report by Russian media platform "Mozhem Obyasnit" (We Can Explain) said.

The Kremlin confirmed on August 27 that Prigozhin was among the 10 individuals who lost their lives in the plane crash, which occurred while he was traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

He was laid to rest in a private burial in St. Petersburg.

How huge is Prigozhin's business empire?

The full scope of Prigozhin's sprawling empire remains undisclosed.

Also read | Loud and posh Wagner chief Prigozhin gets quiet and sombre funeral

But after Prigozhin led an unsuccessful mutiny against Moscow in June, a search of his St. Petersburg residence by authorities discovered seals for 600 different legal entities.

On paper, he had established businesses in at least 15 countries, Newsweek reported.

Prigozhin attained fame for his catering contracts with the Kremlin.

His business ventures also consisted of a "troll factory" specialising in disinformation, a chocolate museum in St. Petersburg, a property development firm, and Megaline, a company overseeing the construction of military camps.

In which Prigozhin companies, stakes changed hands before his death?

In the days preceding his death, changes occurred at Lakhta Plaza, a development firm controlled by Prigozhin's son, Pavel Prigozhin, which builds business centers and residential buildings in St. Petersburg.

On August 18, a subsidiary entity was established for tax purposes, and new general directors were appointed for companies owned by Prigozhin's son on June 26, shortly after the failed mutiny led by the Wagner chief, Mozhem Obyasnit reported.

Additionally, it was discovered that Prigozhin's mother, Violetta, concealed information about herself in state registers and was the founder of the Colors of Life foundation, an art exhibitions organising company.

Reportedly, Prigozhin's wife, Lyubov, was replaced as the owner of two of his largest companies, with Dmitry Koshara, a long-time associate of "Putin's chef," assuming ownership.

Mozhem Obyasnit suggests that Lyubov's relationship with her husband had deteriorated, resulting in her losing shares in several of Prigozhin's companies. She was notably absent from his funeral.

The cause of the plane crash that claimed the lives of Prigozhin and nine others remains unclear. The Kremlin, however, has ordered an official investigation in the plane crash.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE