Prigozhin plane crash shrouded in mystery; What happened to Putin's other rivals | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed in the Russian plane crash, with no survivor. Pergozhin who previously operated in the shadows, came in the spotlight during Russia-Ukraine War that started in 2022.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos