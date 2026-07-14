/FBI, US Police at Lindsey Graham's residence after his sudden death: 'Foul play...'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday (July 13) visited the residence of late US Senator Lindsey Graham to rule out all possibilities of foul play. According to US media, nearly 20 FBI agents were seen with US Capitol Police officers entering Lindsey Graham's DC residence. The reports also indicate that the sudden nature of Graham's death and speculations surrounding it has led to an investigation and probe agencies are taking abundance of caution to rule out all kinds of foul play. Despite widespread claims from all sides, there is no new evidence till now that link his sudden death to a ploy. His family has also not indicated any doubt.

In a joint statement with Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Jeffery Carroll, the office of Dr. Francisco Diaz, the chief medical examiner for DC, noted it will “take time” to complete comprehensive toxicological and microscopic testing of Graham. Such tests will determine whether the late senator had any substances in his system when he died.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump revealed the final hours of Graham while speaking to NBC News. He claimed that the US Senator was fine “other than being tired." “He actually said he was tired, but he wanted to pass the SAVE America Act, and I said, ‘Well, we’re going to get it done, Lindsey. We’re going to get it done. I’ll see you, like, soon,’” Trump told “Meet the Press,” adding that they were going to meet on Sunday.

Lindsey Graham's death