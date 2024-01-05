Recently released Jeffrey Epstein court papers have revealed the names of dozens of high-profile people who used to rub elbows with the registered sex offender, who in 2019, while waiting for trial, took his own life. A curious thing that has come to light with the Wednesday (Jan 3rd) unveiling of court documents is Epstein's private island, now popularly being referred to as his 'paedophile island'.

From its location to the reason behind its disturbing nickname, here's everything you need to know about Jeffrey Epstein's 'paedophile island'.

The 'paedophile island'

Epstein's private island is called the Little Saint James, and it is located in the United States Virgin Islands, near St. Thomas Island.

The 72-acre island reportedly has several villas, pools, and even a helipad, and was one of the many locations where Epstein and his associates allegedly exploited underage girls for sex. Other locations include Epstein's homes in Manhattan; and Palm Beach, Florida.

As per CBS News, even though the financier used to make substantial donations to the US Virgin Islands government officials and schools, people say he didn't have the best reputation in the area.

In a 2020 interview, US Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George even told the news organisation that she believes he was not "regarded as an upstanding member of the community."

"It was public knowledge that he was a registered sex offender," she remarked.

As per Bloomberg, locals reportedly had other names for Little St. James Island: 'orgy island' and paedophile island.

What happens on the island...

Epstein reportedly purchased the island in 1998 and owned it right up till his death by suicide in 2019. Back then, the island was valued at more than 63 million dollars or $63,874,223 to be exact.

As per a Miami Herald article from 2019, Little St. James was Epstein's primary residence. In 2018, Epstein purchased a second larger island called the Great St. James.

As per the report, plane records to and from the island show that during the time he was "abusing young girls," he was flying the likes of "former President Bill Clinton, Harvard professors and administrators, Nobel-prize-winning scientists, actresses, actors, philanthropists and a who's who of wealthy and powerful people to his island".

These people would go to the island Epstein, fondly called "Little St. Jeff" aboard his plane nicknamed "the Lolita Express". The plane, as per the report, was allegedly also used to traffic women and girls from overseas.

Another vehicle used to ferry his associates and the young women they preyed upon was a vessel called the "Lady Ghislaine." The super yacht is now called 'Dancing Hare' and belongs to Anna Murdoch, a Scottish-Australian journalist and novelist. However, back then, it was owned by Robert Maxwell, the father of Epstein's former beau Ghislaine Maxwell, after whom it was named.

Witnesses, including air traffic controllers, and other airport personnel, as per CNS News, have reported seeing Epstein with girls who looked to be pre-teens.

Reportedly, When Epstein was alive, authorities weren't allowed to enter the island as it was private property.

"Remember, he owns a whole island," said George.

"So it wasn't a situation where a child or a young woman would be able to just break away and run down the street to the nearest police station."

However, as per the lawsuit, a 15-year-old alleged victim still attempted to escape by swimming. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the victim alleged that the financier brought her to his office on the island and raped her.

"He also trapped me in his bedroom on the island, where he had a gun strapped to his bedpost. I couldn't leave. The only means of getting off the island was either helicopter or boat," she said, recounting her ordeal.

Orgy Island's present

Last year (2023), in May, billionaire Stephen Deckoff bought Epstein's two islands: Little St. James and neighbouring 160-acre Great St. James for $60 million.

A significant portion of the sale proceeds, as per a press release announcing the acquisition, will be paid to the Government of the US Virgin Islands under a previously announced settlement agreement between the government and Jeffrey Epstein's estate.

Deckoff, the founder of private equity firm Black Diamond Capital Management, has plans to develop a "state-of-the-art, five-star, world-class luxury 25-room resort" on the islands. The resort, according to a news release about the acquisition, is anticipated to open in 2025.

"I've been proud to call the US Virgin Islands home for more than a decade and am tremendously pleased to be able to bring the area a world-class destination befitting its natural grace and beauty," said Deckoff.

The "state-of-the-art, five-star, world-class luxury 25-room resort that will help bolster tourism, create jobs, and spur economic development in the region, while respecting and preserving the important environment of the islands," it added.