Explained | Five key takeaways encompassing roaring success of New Delhi G20 Summit

The long-awaited G20 summit in New Delhi is over, and diplomats from across the world are hailing India's successful presidency, which not only helped the heavily divided bloc reach a consensus but also laid the ground for deeper future cooperation. Under Indian leadership, G20 changed forever, as it witnessed the inclusion of the African Union into the bloc, setting the stage for more reforms in global multilateral organisations.

India, which has remained a vocal advocate for reforming global organisations, walked the talk by setting an example at the Group of 20 forum. The summit has turned out to be a strong reflection of India's rising stature on the global stage, with some experts saying only India could have achieved this wholesome consensus. India, which shares cordial ties with both the West and Russia, has rightfully leveraged its unique status for the global good. Here are five key takeaways from the New Delhi G20 Summit.

1) Inclusion of the African Union: Under India's presidency, G20 became G21, paving the way for the African Union to have a seat at the elite table. Africa being one-fifth of global humanity, can not remain underrepresented on the global stage. India has sent out the same message to the world leaders with no ambiguity. South African presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Saturday (Sept 9) said it signals an important step to the reforms that the 55-nation bloc has been seeking in global and multilateral institutions including the United Nations Security Council.

2) India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor: On the eve of the 10th anniversary of China's Belt and Road Initiative, a significant development unfolded. India, the US, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEE-EC). This corridor aims to foster economic integration and connect Asia with Europe, presenting a strategic challenge to President Xi Jinping's BRI.

At a crucial moment when Italy, a G-7 member, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, considers withdrawing from China-sponsored BRI, the development holds even more strategic significance. US President Joe Biden, in cooperation with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed strong support for this new project. The UAE President, a close friend of PM Modi and India's ally, actively promoted the initiative, envisioning the Arabian Peninsula as an economic bridge between India and Europe. With the backing of another ally, Emmanuel Macron, Germany, Italy, and the European Commission have united in this groundbreaking venture.

3) G20 joint declaration: In a diplomatic triumph, India achieved a unanimous "New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration" on all developmental and geopolitical matters during the G20 Summit's opening day, despite differences over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Negotiators from India worked tirelessly, bridging gaps between the Western Block and the Chinese-Russian faction. Bilateral meetings held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leaders like Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, Olaf Scholz, and Fumio Kishida on the G20 sidelines contributed to this consensus.

4) Consensus on climate change: While the Russia-Ukraine conflict was a divisive topic at the G20, climate change also posed challenges. However, a consensus emerged on addressing the climate crisis, signalling a significant victory for India and the world. Contentious issues included commitments to reduce fossil fuel use, increasing renewable energy targets, and lowering greenhouse gas emissions, which faced objections from China and Saudi Arabia.

During the declaration negotiations, India and other developing nations emphasised the importance of developed countries fulfilling their commitments, while developed nations advocated for a global focus on climate-related targets. The New Delhi declaration calls for the phasing out and rationalisation of fossil fuel subsidies and commits to reducing "unabated coal power" while boosting clean energy generation.

5) Global Biofuels Alliance: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance on a Saturday. Nineteen countries and twelve international organisations, including both G20 members and non-members, have agreed to join this alliance. India, Brazil, and the US are the alliance's founding members.

The alliance's launch took place in the presence of Joe Biden, Luiz Inacio da Silva, Alberto Angel Fernández, Giorgia Meloni, Sheikh Hasina, and others. Besides India, Brazil, and the US, other G20 member countries supporting the initiative include Argentina, Canada, Italy, and South Africa. Additionally, Bangladesh, Singapore, Mauritius, and the UAE, though not G20 members, are invited to participate in this promising initiative.