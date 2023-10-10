'Everyone died at point blank': Israeli survivor recounts horror of music fest attack by Hamas near Gaza

A survivor of the horrifying Hamas militant attack on a rave party in Israel has shared a chilling account of the terror that unfolded as militants opened fire on festival-goers.

Sahar Ben Sela, recovering in a hospital after the attack, described the chaos that ensued during the assault on Saturday (Oct 7) near Kibbutz Re'im in the Negev desert to Israel's Channel 12.

How things went south at the music fest

The attack unfolded when emergency sirens disrupted the festivities, and the party's producers alerted attendees to the presence of terrorists.

In a rush to escape, Sahar and about 10 friends found shelter in a concrete bomb shelter with approximately 30 others. The terrorists then initiated an assault on the shelter, killing a police officer and throwing grenades.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Sahar recounted the terrifying moments: "A grenade hit me in the head, but it flew past me into the group behind, sparing us. One friend tried to leave the shelter, but she was shot at point-blank range by a terrorist. Then, one of the terrorists entered the shelter, possibly with an uzi, and indiscriminately opened fire, claiming numerous lives except for mine."

As the assailant exited, Sahar and another survivor ventured out to assess the situation. "I went out after him and looked for a gun on the floor but couldn't find one," Sahar said. With courage and urgency, he contacted the police, seeking reinforcements for the wounded.

Israeli authorities reported that approximately 260 people lost their lives in the attack on the festival, with hundreds still unaccounted for. Simultaneous assaults on Israeli towns and military bases resulted in many more casualties.

Canadian activist missing

Vivian Silver, a 74-year-old Canadian peace advocate living in Israel, was last in contact on Saturday morning around 11 am local time. She had been sending text messages detailing rocket attacks and gunfire near her residence in Kibbutz Be’eri, situated near the Gaza border, since the early hours.

While speaking with her son Yonathan Zeigen on the phone, the violence escalated outside her window, leading them to terminate the call, according to the Globe and Mail.

In her final messages to friends, Silver expressed the perilous situation she was facing as militants entered her home. Her messages contained phrases like, "They are coming in. I am hiding behind the closet door," causing profound concern among her friends.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.