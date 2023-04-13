ugc_banner

Evanston beach shooting kills one, lockdown orders for Northwestern University lifted

Illinois, USUpdated: Apr 13, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said two 15-year-old boys were wounded, one of whom was in critical condition 

A shooting incident in Evanston, Illinois killed at least one man and injured two teens at an Evanston beach and Northwestern University was placed under a lockdown for over an hour, Fox News reported on Thursday. 

Local media reports claimed that the shooting happened in Centennial Park in front of Clark Street Beach, in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road in Evanston. 

Local authorities released a few details of those who were injured and died in the incident. Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said two 15-year-old boys were wounded, one of whom was in critical condition. An 18-year-old was killed in the shooting. 

As quoted by CBS News, witness Beatrix Kovacs said: "We heard like about 10 gunshots, and we were sitting at the bench, and we thought it was fireworks – so we're like just relaxing. And people are running, and they're like, 'Oh, run, it's gunshots!' So we're like, 'Okay, let's get out of here.'" 

Kovacs added, "And then we are walking this way, and people start screaming: 'There's a body! There's a body!' to the police, and then they started giving him CPR, but I don't know. They took him away." 

Another witness Ben Maisel said as quoted by the media outlet: "I heard some shots and people running, and police converged over here." 

