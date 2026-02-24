On the fourth anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, European Union Chief Ursula von der Leyen, on Tuesday (Feb 24), said that the bloc would deliver on a multi-billion-euro loan for Ukraine despite Hungary, a Moscow-friendly nation of the 27-nation grouping, vetoing the proposal. Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban is stalling both the 90-billion-euro ($106-billion) loan as well as a fresh round of sanctions on Russia until Kyiv re-opens a key oil pipeline.

Ukraine, on the other hand, claimed the Druzhba pipeline, which crosses its territory to deliver Russian oil to Slovakia and Hungary, was damagedon January 27 by Russian strikes.

"Let me be crystal clear ... the loan was agreed by 27 heads of state and government in the European Council. They have given their word. This word cannot be broken," von der Leyen said.

"We will deliver on the loan one way or the other. Let me be very clear. We have different options, and we will use them," she said at a press conference in Kyiv with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky marking the four-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Zelensky blamed Russia for the destruction of the pipeline and said that Moscow forces are likely to strike it again even after it is fixed. He urged Orban to directly negotiate with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to halt strikes on the facility or agree on an "energy ceasefire" with Russia.

Since the beginning of the war with Russia, the European Union and its Member States have provided Kyiv with around €193 billion in financial, military, and humanitarian assistance.

The new proposed loan of €90 billion for the 2026–2027 period marks a significant structural shift in support. Agreed upon by EU leaders in late 2025 and formally advanced by the Council in February 2026, this "Ukraine Support Loan" is designed to cover two-thirds of Kyiv's projected financing needs. Approximately €60 billion of this package is specifically earmarked to bolster Ukraine's defence industrial base and military procurement, while the remaining €30 billion will provide essential budget support to maintain public services like healthcare and education.