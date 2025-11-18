The founder of xAI, Elon Musk, has mocked Jeff Bezos by calling him a “copycat” after reports surfaced that the founder of Amazon is coming up with his new venture called ‘Project Prometheus’, which has already raised $6.2 billion. He will act as co-chief executive of the AI startup, with a significant contribution to its founding from his end, according to The New York Times.

After the news about Prometheus surfaced, Elon Musk didn’t hold back and wrote on X, “Haha no way … Copy 🐈” (sic), openly accusing Jeff Bezos of mimicking his AI ambitions, a charge he’s levelled before. Musk’s own venture, xAI, is already a major player in the generative AI space.

It isn’t the first time the Tesla and SpaceX chief has used the “copycat” dig. In 2020, he hurled the same insult at Bezos after Amazon bought the self-driving startup Zoox.

This will be the first time that Jeff Bezos will return to an executive position since stepping down as the CEO of Amazon in 2021. He will share the position of CEO of Project Prometheus with Vik Bajaj, co-founder of Verily and Foresite Labs.

What is Project Prometheus?

The startup is set to build AI products for engineering and manufacturing in multiple sectors, which include computers, aerospace, and automobiles, according to the NYT report. The startup is already working with more than 100 staff members, including AI researchers from companies like Meta, OpenAI, and Google DeepMind.