Earthquake in Taiwan shakes capital Taipei; no casualties

An earthquake occurred off the Taiwan coast as buildings shook in capital Taipei on Wednesday.

The country's weather bureau said the quake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale took place on the east coast.

There were no reports of any casualties. The underwater quake took place at a depth of 7.6 km, the weather bureau said.

Hualien city measured the highest intensity including Yanliao village.

There have been a number of earthquakes reported in Hualien since June. On June 28, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit Hualien County in eastern Taiwan with another reported on June 23 measuring 4.9 in the same area.

On June 11, at least three earthquakes had hit Shoufeng in Hualien with one recorded at magnitude 5.3 at a depth of 11.2 km.

Taiwan has been susceptible to earthquakes for a long time with one the worst occurring in 1999 which measured 7.3 on the Richter scale. The earthquake shattered several buildings and led to the death of over 2,000 people.

The Taiwan government has set up several early warning systems across the country including in schools and in high-risk areas.

