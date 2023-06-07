Dramatic videos show eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, advisory issued: Watch
Story highlights
The USGS is currently evaluating the eruption of Kilauea volcano, and also mentioned that the activity is confined to Halema'uma'u (crater) and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses
US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Wednesday (June 7) that the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted in the morning. Alert has been raised but the agency said that the lava flows are currently confined to the surrounding crater floor. The observatory said that the alert level for Kilauea was raised to red for "warning".
The USGS also mentioned that the volcano last erupted in January, and the activity stretched into March. A new eruption was detected when the organisation's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) noticed a glow in Kilauea summit webcam images on Wednesday at 4:44am (local time) (14:44 GMT).
“At approximately 4:44 a.m. HST on June 7, 2023, the (US Geological Survey's) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images indicating that an eruption has commenced within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park," the observatory said in a statement.
Advisory issued
The USGS issued an advisory, stating that "the opening phases of eruptions are dynamic". it added, "The activity is confined to Halema'uma'u (crater) and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses."
The HVO added, "The opening phases of eruptions are dynamic. Webcam imagery shows fissures at the base of the Halema'uma'u crater generating lava flows on the surface of the crater floor. The activity is confined to Halema'uma'u and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses."
The USGS is currently evaluating the eruption of Kilauea volcano, and also elevating its aviation colour code from orange to red.
Video recorded by #HVO geologists of the new #Kilauea eruption. This clip is from the west rim of the crater at approximately 6 a.m. HST. Telephoto view shows multiple active vent sources and lava flooding the crater floor. pic.twitter.com/5pq6CUbOQb— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) June 7, 2023
#Kilauea is currently erupting from the #Halemaumau summit crater. HVO will be releasing an update soon. USGS livestream is showing the action. https://t.co/jAcOUDIHjq #Hawaii #lava #eruption pic.twitter.com/ouummDrAs8— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) June 7, 2023
NOW - Kīlauea volcano on island of Hawaii is erupting — USGS pic.twitter.com/mV9kbeYcnj— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 7, 2023
Kīlauea volcano is erupting. At approximately 4:44 a.m. HST, the USGS HVO detected an eruption has commenced within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera. Satellite image also shows the eruption. #hiwx pic.twitter.com/HNZWEk7rHu— NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) June 7, 2023
Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes and it is located in a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. In 2019, a string of earthquakes and a major eruption at Kilauea led to the destruction of hundreds of homes and businesses.
(With inputs from agencies)
