Dramatic videos show eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, advisory issued: Watch

US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Wednesday (June 7) that the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted in the morning. Alert has been raised but the agency said that the lava flows are currently confined to the surrounding crater floor. The observatory said that the alert level for Kilauea was raised to red for "warning".

The USGS also mentioned that the volcano last erupted in January, and the activity stretched into March. A new eruption was detected when the organisation's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) noticed a glow in Kilauea summit webcam images on Wednesday at 4:44am (local time) (14:44 GMT).

“At approximately 4:44 a.m. HST on June 7, 2023, the (US Geological Survey's) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images indicating that an eruption has commenced within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park," the observatory said in a statement. Advisory issued The USGS issued an advisory, stating that "the opening phases of eruptions are dynamic". it added, "The activity is confined to Halema'uma'u (crater) and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses."

The HVO added, "The opening phases of eruptions are dynamic. Webcam imagery shows fissures at the base of the Halema'uma'u crater generating lava flows on the surface of the crater floor. The activity is confined to Halema'uma'u and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses."

