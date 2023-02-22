Dozens of animals survive earthquakes, hunger and thirst for 16 days only to be 'to be killed by human hands'

Animal lovers in the southern Turkish city of Diyarbakir are protesting the demolition of a building. The building, as per an AFP report, is believed to contain several animals and the protestors are pushing for the removal of the stuck animals before the building is demolished for reconstruction. The series of quakes in Turkey and Syria has claimed more than 45,000 lives and has battered huge amounts of infrastructure, many of which are now being cleared to make way for reconstruction. Talking to AFP, Nilay Yilmaz, one of the protestors said "We only had one request: we said 'let us at least go in'... They didn't let us do that either."

The protestors have reportedly been told that the "building would collapse if a crane touched it." However, Yilmaz says that "since 8:00 am they've been cutting at it with that machinery, but the building is still standing."

"Whoever ordered the demolition is the one who killed those animals...," he added.

Ramazan Tugay, another protestor, claims that the building contains more than a dozen cats, dogs and birds.

"What kind of a Muslim country are we?" asked one protester. "These are living beings too, they can take them out as well," he added.

Turkey's Bar Association has also called on the state to rescue the stuck animals.

"While we were waiting for these animals to be rescued, demolition work started in the building, even though it was known that there were live animals inside."

"These animals, which were not killed by the earthquake and not killed by hunger and thirst for 16 days, started to be killed by human hands...all living things have an equal right to life," it said.

After protestors gathered around the building in question, Police cordoned it off. Citing an anonymous source, AFP reports that the police will attempt to lure the animals out during overnight hours, however, the demolition will resume on Thursday irrespective of the animals' presence inside the building.

(With inputs from agencies)

