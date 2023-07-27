Door open for New Zealand to engage on AUKUS, says Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday (July 27) that New Zealand can engage with the AUKUS weapons development and procurement project anytime it wants as the door was open.

Blinken has raised the possibility of New Zealand and other partners engaging or may join this elite grouping. A pack which angered China, and called it destabilising for the region.

"The door's very much open for New Zealand and other partners to engage as they see appropriate going forward," Blinken said.

"We've long worked together on the most important national security issues. And so as we further develop AUKUS, as I said, the door is open to engagement," he added.

This came a day after New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Wellington was "open to conversations" about a possible role in AUKUS.

New Zealand has been nuclear-free since the mid-1980s and Hipkins said that they would consider it so long as it did not relate to the development of nuclear-powered submarines.

Instead, officials appear to be eying cooperation on defence technologies such as cyber, artificial intelligence and hypersonic weapons, which fall under the AUKUS agreement's so-called "pillar two".

Blinken was in New Zealand for just over a day. His arrival in the island nation was part of a three-country visit to the Pacific.

He met with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and will further travel to Australia later Thursday where the largest Australia-U.S. military exercise is due to begin.

Recently, New Zealand accusations were made against New Zealand of giving importance to its trading relationship with China ahead of its friendships with fellow Five Eyes spy group members the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies)

