/Doomsday countdown? US test-fires Minuteman III missile days after Trump’s nuclear vow; what it means

The United States conducted a test launch of Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) on Wednesday. The launch took place days after President Donald Trump directed the military to restart nuclear weapons testing for the first time in over 30 years. The test of an unarmed nuclear-capable missile was conducted by the Air Force Global Strike Command from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

According to a report by the New York Post, officials confirmed that the codename of the test was GT 254, which went off successfully. They added that the missile travelled several miles before landing near the Army’s Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defence Test Site in the Marshall Islands.

The official of the US Air Force also confirmed that the launch had been scheduled months in advance, but it was delayed after President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon last week to prepare for renewed nuclear weapons tests.

Meanwhile, Trump's announcement on his Truth social for restarting the nuclear weapons testing was not immediately clear whether he was referring to nuclear-explosive testing, which would be carried out by the National Nuclear Security Administration, or flight testing of nuclear-capable missiles, according to a report in the news agency Reuters.

In fact, other than North Korea, most recently in 2017, no nuclear power country has carried out explosive nuclear testing in over 25 years. Given the directive of President Trump to resume broader testing, including potentially underground or explosive nuclear tests, this missile launch may signal the beginning of a shift toward a more assertive nuclear posture.

What does this mean militarily and strategically?

At first, the continuation of nuclear tests reinforced the US commitment to its nuclear delivery systems (land-based ICBMs, submarine-launched missiles, and air-launched weapons). The Minuteman system, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, remains the land-leg, often the most provocative leg for adversaries, as its activation is quite visible and quick to launch.

Second, the broader policy change suggested by the Trump administration could prompt a new arms-race dynamic. If Russia or China view the US as abandoning its 1992 test moratorium, they may feel compelled to respond in kind — undermining decades of non-proliferation efforts.

Reacting to the announcement, the head of the Vienna-based Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation, Robert Floyd, expressed alarm. In addition, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also continuously stated that the risks related to the nuclear test are already alarmingly high and urged countries to avoid all actions that miscalculate or escalate with "catastrophic" consequences, said deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq, Reuters reported.

"As he has said, we must never forget the disastrous legacy of over 2,000 nuclear weapons tests carried out over the last 80 years, and that nuclear testing can never be permitted under any circumstances," said added.

What are the international and diplomatic repercussions?

Resuming this nuclear test can strain relations with allies committed to disarmament and dilute US moral leadership on arms control. It could also hamper several treaties like the Treaty on the Non‑Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) less effective, as opponents of proliferation argue that leading powers must refrain from testing themselves.

On the diplomatic front, if the US continue to do so, it will give reasons to several other nations like China, Russia and possibly North Korea to conduct or continue their nuclear test, creating a threat to their neighbours.

While the Minuteman III launch was reported as a routine launch, the context surrounding it and recent presidential statements have heightened its significance. However, this could make a return to an era of great-power nuclear rivalry, signalling that the US intends to refresh its nuclear posture.