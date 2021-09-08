Donald Trump to offer commentary on boxing match on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks



United States former president Donald Trump would spend the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by hosting a boxing commentary in Florida.

He will be joined by his son Donald Trump Jr at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood to call the entire four-fight telecast between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

“I love great fighters and great fights,” the Trump Sr, a former boxing promoter, said in a statement.

“I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won't want to miss this special event,” he added.

The event has been termed as “the most anticipated heavyweight fight of the year”, with the father-son duo calling the entire telecast.

Trump’ controversial term came to an end in January after Joe Biden won the mandate. Since leaving the office, he has not made any public appearances.

He was also permanently suspended from Twitter after his claims of an “election fraud” was called out for spreading fake news.

75-year-old Trump is a veteran of the fighting game, having hosted many boxing matches in the 1980s and '90s at his casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Prior to his single-term presidency, Trump styled himself as a business adviser to Mike Tyson and promoted a handful of the world’s biggest fights and names in the late 1980s and early 90s.

(With inputs from agencies)