Reacting to the first address by New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, US President Donald Trump said that it was a very “angry speech.” Speaking to Fox News in an interview, Trump said that Mamdani's speech showed his anger towards the US president. He also advised Mamdani to be good to him. Trump had earlier warned that he would restrict federal funding “other than the very minimum as required” if Mamdani emerged victorious. The POTUS claimed that Mamdani is off to a “bad start.” In his speech in Miami, Trump even hinted at helping Mamdani because he wants New York to do good. Trump's reaction came after Mamdani directly addressed him in his speech. “So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up,” Mamdani had said.

“I thought it was a very angry speech, certainly angry towards me. And I think he should be very nice to me. You know, I’m the one that sort of has to approve a lot of things coming to him. So he’s off to a bad start," said Trump.

Meanwhile, in his first reaction, Trump slammed Democrats for a “disaster,” then changed his tunes and claimed that he would probably help Mamdani. He even broke into crazy dance moves and then declared that America lost “a bit of sovereignty” after Zohran Mamdani's win. “Their party installed a communist as the mayor of the largest city in the nation. Remember, I used to say we’ll never have a socialist elected to any post in our country? Well, we skipped the socialists, we put in the communists instead," the US President said. “Now let's see how a communist does in New York. We're going to see how that works out. And we'll help them. We'll help them," he also said.

Zohran Mamdani's speech

After winning NYC Mayoral polls, Mamdani addressed his enthusiastic supporters and said that New York will be the light in in political darkness of the US. From first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to Bollywood, Mamdani's speech encapsulated what his campaign showed for so long - he is in New York for immigrants and he is not the one to run away from his identity. Amid loud cheers as he finished his speech, Bollywood song ‘Dhoom Macchale’ played in background!