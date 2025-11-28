/Don’t want foreign envoys to comment on poll violence: Tanzania

Tanzania told foreign diplomats on Friday to refrain from making comments that could "disrupt or distort" an inquiry into deadly unrest that erupted during hugely controversial polls last month.

Hundreds and possibly thousands of protesters were shot dead by security forces after anger erupted over the rigging of elections on October 29, according to tallies by rights groups and the opposition.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner with 98 percent of the vote, but her main opponents were either jailed or disqualified, and observers reported signs the vote was manipulated.

The government has not specified the number of people killed or injured but has set up a commission of inquiry, which the opposition says is staffed by ruling party loyalists.

On Friday, Tanzania's foreign minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo met with foreign diplomats, briefing the gathering on the "unrest" that took place.

The government was aware that "various stakeholders" had been commenting on "the situation", Kombo said in a statement.

"Many of these statements, while well-intentioned, may inadvertently disrupt or distort the ongoing inquiry," the statement said.

"The government is urging them to restrain themselves and allow Tanzania the space to complete the investigation," it said.

It added while Tanzania respects freedom of expression, "such freedoms must operate within the bounds of responsibility".

A cross-party pair of United States senators on the foreign relations committee has said the polls were "marred by state-sponsored political repression, targeted abductions and manipulation."

They said a "heavy handed security response (to the protests) resulted in the death of hundreds and the abduction and imprisonment of many more" and called for a reassessment of US ties with Tanzania.

While the violence has dissipated, tensions and anger remain.

On Monday, Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba announced the cancellation of Independence Day celebrations on December 9, following calls from opposition parties and others for fresh protests on the day.

The government said the money would be spent on rebuilding infrastructure damaged during the unrest.

Hundreds of young people were also arrested in the wake of the protests and charged with treason, which carries the death penalty.

In a bid to ease tensions, the president called for some cases to be dropped.