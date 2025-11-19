/Does Trump have personal benefits from MBS’s US visit? Data says yes, but US prez claims opposite

US President Donald Trump welcomed Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House on Tuesday (Nov. 18) for the first time since 2018. This was bin Salman's first US visit after a US-based journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, was killed in 2018 in Turkey. The American president announced that the US and Saudi Arabia have reached a defence deal. But apart from national interest, does the US president have any personal benefits from MBS's visit? Well, not him, but his family certainly has a personal interest in it.

In September, London real estate developer Dar Global announced that it plans to launch Trump Plaza in the Red Sea city of Jeddah. Last year, the two companies announced the launch of Trump Tower Jeddah. Dar Global has a collaboration with the Trump Organisation, which is a collection of companies run by Trump's children.

As per reports by AFP, Dar Global is primarily dependent on contracts from the Saudi government and MBS’s favour, especially as he pursues an ambitious development plan called Vision 2030, intended to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil.

