/Does Trump have personal benefits from MBS’s US visit? Data says yes, but US prez claims opposite

US President Donald Trump welcomed Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House on Tuesday (Nov. 18) for the first time since 2018. This was bin Salman's first US visit after a US-based journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, was killed in 2018 in Turkey. The American president announced that the US and Saudi Arabia have reached a defence deal. But apart from national interest, does the US president have any personal benefits from MBS's visit? Well, not him, but his family certainly has a personal interest in it.
In September, London real estate developer Dar Global announced that it plans to launch Trump Plaza in the Red Sea city of Jeddah. Last year, the two companies announced the launch of Trump Tower Jeddah. Dar Global has a collaboration with the Trump Organisation, which is a collection of companies run by Trump's children.
As per reports by AFP, Dar Global is primarily dependent on contracts from the Saudi government and MBS’s favour, especially as he pursues an ambitious development plan called Vision 2030, intended to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil.
‘Nothing to do with the family business'
Trump, during his press conference from the Oval Office with MBS, said that his visit had "nothing to do" with his family business. "I have nothing to do with the family business. I have left, and I’ve devoted 100 per cent of my energy. What my family does is fine. They do business all over," Trump said. "They’ve done very little with Saudi Arabia, actually. I’m sure they could do a lot, and anything they’ve done has been very good," he added.