/Despite tariff row, India-US joint military drill begins in Alaska - What is 'Yudh Abhyas 2025' and why does the timing matter?

An Indian Army contingent has landed at Fort Wainwright in Alaska to take part in the 21st edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas. The annual India–US military drill will run from September 1 to 14.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the arrival on Tuesday, posting on X, “An Indian Army contingent has reached Fort Wainwright, Alaska, for the 21st edition of Yudh Abhyas 2025 (01–14 Sept). Alongside US 11th Airborne Division troops, they’ll train in heliborne ops, mountain warfare, UAS/counter-UAS & joint tactical drills, boosting UN PKO & multi-domain readiness.” A photograph showed the Indian soldiers in front of a massive C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

What will the exercise include?

The Defence Ministry said the Indian side is represented by a battalion of the Madras Regiment. On the American side, soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment “Bobcats” of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team, under the 11th Airborne Division, are taking part.

The two-week training will cover:

• Heliborne operations

• Mountain warfare drills

• Use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS)

• Counter-UAS tactics

• Casualty evacuation and combat medical aid

• Integration of artillery, aviation, and electronic warfare

Both sides will also hold working groups on information warfare, communications, logistics, and modern battlefield technologies.

A focus on joint readiness

According to the Defence Ministry, the exercise will culminate in “jointly planned and executed tactical manoeuvres, ranging from live-fire exercises to high-altitude warfare scenarios.” The goal is to improve coordination for United Nations peacekeeping missions and strengthen preparedness for multi-domain challenges.

Why timing matters?