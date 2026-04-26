/Depraved crazy person sought to assassinate the President: Karoline Leavitt

Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt on Sunday took to social media to talk about the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner shooting in the Washington Hilton ballroom on Saturday evening. Taking to X she wrote about how the fun night was "hijacked by a depraved crazy person who sought to assassinate the President."

"What was supposed to be a fun night at the @WHCA dinner with President Trump delivering jokes and celebrating free speech was hijacked by a depraved crazy person who sought to assassinate the President and kill as many top Trump administration officials as possible,' wrote Leavitt.

Speaking further she said that President Donald Trump was Truly fearless and that the "political violence needs to end."

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"I was with President Trump and the First Lady back stage after we were quickly ushered to safety by Secret Service," said Leavitt and added "President Trump was truly fearless, but as he said last night, this political violence needs to end."

At the end she thanked the law enforcement for ensuring safety of the president and people present there.

"Thank you to law enforcement for keeping all of us safe, including the brave agent who took a bullet to the chest and immediately moved to neutralize the shooter. Pray for our country."

About the suspect Cole Tomas Allen

The suspect identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, was taken into custody immediately. Authorities said publicly that Allen had a rifle and a handgun on him when they arrested him.

Records show that Allen purchased a Maverick 12-gauge shotgun in August 2025 and had purchased an Armscor Precision .38 semi-automatic pistol in October 2023.

According to officials, the suspect had no prior criminal record, and he was not on the radar of law enforcement.