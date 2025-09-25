/Drone sightings confirmed by police in South Denmark near airports a week after forced shutdown of Copenhagen airport

A week after capital Copenhagen's airport was shut down because of drone incursion, Denmark police has confirmed another drone activity, but this time in northern airspace of the country. The southern region airports in Esbjerg, Sønderborg and Skrydstrup also reported similar drone activity but were not closed like Copenhagen last week. The police confirmed the devices which were being flown were visible from the ground. The police, however, did not rule the possibility of a prank as well and said that they are looking for drone operators and investing their motives.

What is police saying about the latest drone sightings in Denmark

In a statement released by North Jutland police following the drone sightings, chief inspector Jesper Bøjgaard Madsen said: "We cannot yet comment on the purpose of the drones flying in the area, nor can we say anything about who the actor behind it is," while adding "If we get the opportunity, we will take down the drones."

Similarly, South Jutland police also said that they are "taking the situation seriously" after receiving multiple reports of drone sightings in Esbjerg, Sønderborg and Skrydstrup. The police added that no flights were affected and that there's no danger to the public.

What happened in Copenhagen last week?

The Kastrup airport in Copenhagen was shut on Monday (Sep 22) for several hours after a number of drone sightings in and around the airspace. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, while talking to the reporters earlier this week, hinted at possible Russian involvement, but the claim was categorically denied by Kremlin.

"It says something about the times we live in and what we as a society must be prepared to deal with," the Danish PM had said while not ruling out Moscow's hand to which Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the allegations were "unfounded."