Death toll rises to 20 after powerful earthquake jolts eastern Turkey

A powerful 6.8 magnitute quake jolted eastern turkey killing at least 20 people and injuring hundreds.

Several are said to be still missing as rescue teams searched through the rubble of collapsed buildings for survivors

The magnitude 6.8 quake shook Elazig province, about 550 km (340 miles) east of the capital Ankara, and was followed by dozens of aftershocks, reported news agency Reuters.

Sixteen people were killed in Elazig and four more in the neighbouring province of Malatya, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said early on Saturday.

(People stand outside a collapsed building after an earthquake in Elazig province, Turkey, January 24, 2020, Photo: Reuters)

Some 920 injured were in hospitals in the region, it said.

The Reuters report quoted Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as saying that emergency workers were searching for 30 people under the rubble.

State broadcaster TRT showed footage of dozens of workers in the dawn light using shovels to dig out a partly collapsed building in Elazig.