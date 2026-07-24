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Death toll rises to 11 in China landslide as rescuers find 'no signs of life'

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 10:13 IST | Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:39 IST
Death toll rises to 11 in China landslide as rescuers find 'no signs of life'

Death toll rises to 11 in China landslide as rescuers find 'no signs of life' Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

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China landslide death toll rises to 11 as rescuers report no signs of life among the rubble, with 50 people still missing. 

The death toll from a massive landslide in southwestern China has risen to 11, with 50 people remaining missing as rescue operations enter a grim phase, local authorities announced late Thursday. Search teams reported finding no signs of life beneath the rubble. The disaster struck last Friday in Pengshui County, located in the Chongqing municipality. A torrent of earth and rock collapsed down a mountain slope, sweeping away multiple residential structures situated near the foot of the hill and along a riverbank. State media footage revealed a vast pile of debris burying a mixed residential and commercial street.

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Hundreds of emergency personnel have been deployed to the site, though hopes of finding survivors have faded.

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"Following multiple rounds of life detection and search operations, no signs of life have been detected," Pengshui authorities stated in a social media release. Officials added that ten people were treated for injuries.

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Search conditions at the site remain precarious. Authorities cited a massive volume of debris, large fallen boulders, a highly confined work area, and slope instability as major obstacles to the operation. Despite these hazards, specialised teams are continuing round-the-clock efforts to locate remains in what officials described as a "scientific and orderly manner."

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The casualty figures mark a significant increase from earlier official estimates, which had reported eight dead and 34 missing.

The Pengshui disaster comes less than two weeks after a separate landslide hit northwestern Gansu province, which buried 33 people and resulted in 21 confirmed deaths.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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