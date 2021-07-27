COVID-19: US to keep travel restrictions in place due to concerns about Delta variant

Due to worries about the rising infection rate caused by the delta variant, the United States issued a notification on Monday that it will keep existing COVID-19 limitations on international travel in place for the time being.

It was the latest indication that the White House is having to rethink its approach to the coronavirus pandemic as the more contagious version spreads across the country.



White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the restrictions would continue for now.

"Driven by the delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated, and appears likely to continue in the weeks ahead," she said.

The rising cases also are causing the administration to take a closer look at policies on wearing masks.

The Department of Veterans Affairs became the first major federal agency to require COVID-19 vaccines for its healthcare workers on Monday.

Over the weekend, US health officials said they're considering modifying the federal government's mask-wearing requirements.

