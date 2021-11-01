COVID-19: Global death toll tops 5 million in less than two years

The global death toll from the deadly coronavirus has now topped 5 million. It has been less than two years since the pandemic took over the entire world, devastating both rich and poor nations.

The United States, European Union, Britain and Brazil account for nearly half of all the reported deaths. The pandemic has taken most lives in the US as over 745,000 deaths have been recorded as of now.

Dr Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health, while speaking to The Associated Press said, "This is a defining moment in our lifetime."

“What do we have to do to protect ourselves so we don’t get to another 5 million?”

The death toll was equivalent to the populations of Los Angeles and San Francisco combined when tallied by Johns Hopkins University. COVID-19 has become the third leading cause of death globally. Heart diseases and strokes are the first two causes.

The deadly coronavirus emerged from a wet market in Wuhan, China. The country has put various cities under lockdown again as cases seem to spike.

Lanzhou in the northwest and the Mongolia border city of Ejin Banner have been put under lockdown. Heilongjiang province on Russia's border is also under lockdown.

Reports said residential colonies and villages have been closed in Heihe and gatherings have been banned amid large scale testing underway in the area. Vehicles have also not been allowed to leave the city and movement has been restricted. China is reportedly battling virus outbreaks in eleven provinces.

Cases in India surged in May due to the delta variant. Now, the situation has improved with a much lower reported daily death rate than wealthier Russia, the US or Britain.