Costa Rica announced Monday its willingness to accept migrants from the US who are nationals of other countries, joining Panama and Guatemala in extending this offer.

Advertisment

The country's presidential office confirmed that a commercial flight from the US is expected to arrive Wednesday, carrying 200 migrants from Central Asia and India.

"The Government of Costa Rica agreed to collaborate with the United States in the repatriation of 200 illegal immigrants to their country," the Costa Rican president's office said in a statement, adding that "these are people originating from... Central Asia and India."

Costa Rica has become the third country in Central America to cooperate to partner with the US on repatriating deported migrants, following President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. This collaboration aims to streamline the process of returning migrants to their home countries.

Advertisment

The first batch of deportees is set to arrive in Costa Rica on Wednesday (Feb 19) on board a commercial plane, said a statement.

Upon landing, the deportees will be taken to a Temporary Migrant Care Center near the border with Panama.

The statement highlighted that "the process will be completely financed" by the US government under the supervision of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Advertisment

Panama and Guatemala had previously agreed to accept migrants from the US who are nationals of other countries when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited on a recent tour of Latin America.

Last week, Panama received its first repatriation flight carrying 119 migrants, originally from China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and elsewhere, according to Panamanian officials.

So far, no migrants have arrived in Guatemala.

Also read: US deportation: Deportee recounts horror upon landing in Amritsar; ‘Our legs were chained’

US deportation: Deportee recounts horror upon landing in Amritsar

A US military aircraft, with 119 Indian immigrants aboard, landed in Amritsar on Saturday night (Feb 15).

One of the deportees claimed that they were handcuffed and their legs were chained during the flight.

"Our legs were chained and hands were also cuffed," Daljit Singh told reporters in Hoshiarpur according to news agency PTI.

A C-17 aircraft landed at Amritsar International Airport around 11:40 pm on Saturday, carrying the second batch of 119 Indian deportees from the US. This deportation is part of the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants, which began earlier this month. The first batch of 104 Indians was deported on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies)