/'Congratulations to my friend Meloni': PM Modi extends greetings to Italy government for scripting history

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulated extended his warm greetings to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Friday for becoming the longest serving Prime Minister in the country's postwar history. Congratulating the Prime Minister, Modi said the milestone is a reflection of the enduring faith of the Italian public in Meloni. He also emphasised the vital role the Italian Prime Minister has played in elevating bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership," PM Modi wrote on X.

"Her friendship has also been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership and I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to build a prosperous future for the people of our countries. My best wishes for her continued success in the years ahead," he added.

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Meloi's hard-right government became the longest-lasting administration in Italy’s postwar history. She has now been in charge of the same government for 1,413 days, surpassing the previous record held by billionaire media tycoon and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi by one day.

The milestone is particularly significant in a country that has experienced 68 governments in 80 years, with previous administrations frequently collapsing because of political crises, defections and coalition disputes. Meloni, however, has so far managed to keep her governing coalition together.