Chinese President Xi Jinping wishes a 'speedy recovery' to his US counterpart Joe Biden from Covid

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly wished his US counterpart Joe Biden a speedy recovery from coronavirus, according to Chinese state-owned media.

According to a tweet posted by the Chinese mouthpiece China Daily, "President Xi Jinping has conveyed his best wishes for a speedy recovery to United States President Joe Biden, who has tested positive for #COVID_19. In the message sent on Friday, Xi said he wished to convey his sympathies to Biden. #XiJinping"

The two leaders had last spoken to each other in March about Russia's attack on Ukraine. Earlier this week, Biden had remarked that he was expected to speak to the Chinese President within 10 days. The US President, at the time, didn't specify any reason for the call.

White House confirms President Biden tests positive

As reported by WION, the American President had contracted COVID-19, as revealed by the White House on Thursday. The 79-year-old was showing minor symptoms while the White House physician reported that the President had a runny nose, dry cough and lethargy.

According to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the President is feeling "very mild symptoms" but will continue to perform all of his duties despite being completely immunised and having gotten two booster shots. She also said that the president was taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Before taking office, 79-year-old Biden received two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. A first booster shot was given to him in September, then a second one on March 30. Even while the illness claimed close advisers and aides, he had avoided it thanks to strict White House safeguards.

