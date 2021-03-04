China's 'two session' agenda: Hong Kong, global trade in post-COVID era

China's parliamentary meeting known as "two sessions" is set to take place from March 4 in Beijing at the Great Hall of the people with Hong Kong and self-sufficiency during COVID-19 times likely to dominate the agenda.

Watch:

The annual meeting of parliament will release China's 14th five-year plan setting out the country's agenda in various sectors. The National People's Congress (NPC) is expected to last about a week.

Reports say the NPC is expected to consider changes to Hong Kong's electoral system amid anti-government agitation which swept the country in the aftermath of the national security law passed by China.

Chinese lawmakers are also likely to focus on self-sufficiency in the domestic economy and strengthing of the tech sector as the US and China continue to fight over several trade issues including Huawei which has found itself on the US blacklist due to national security concerns even as the former Trump administration had banned US firms from selling Huawei technology such as semiconductors.

The US Trade Representative's office has said President Joe Biden will use "all available tools" to take on "unfair trade practices" by China. The US also intends to retain tariffs as a "fair trade remedies toolbox" as both countries compete with each other in the global marketplace.

The current parliamentary session is being held as China begins to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged several economies worldwide.

China has been quick to unveil its vaccine with President Milos Zeman being the latest head of state to request Xi Jinping for a supply of the Sinopharm vaccine as the country battles the virus.