China applauds Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam for 'rising' to challenges of security law, COVID-19

China's Vice Premier Han Zheng today hailed Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam for rising to "challenges" while "controlling the pandemic" and "implementing the national security law".

"This year, under the central government's strong leadership, the chief executive has led the government of the special administrative region to conquer different difficulties," Zheng said, adding, "the central government firmly supports Chief Executive Carrie Lam."

Hong Kong's economy has been in a downturn since last year due to COVID-19 and strident anti-government protests.

"The central government firmly supports the government of the special administrative region to govern in accordance to the law," the Chinese vice premier added.

Last month, Lam had travelled to Shenzhen, which celebrating its 40th anniversary as a special economic trade zone.

Hong Kong was managed by China under the "One Country, Two Systems" model after the British left the island nation in 1997 and handed it back to China, however, last year pro-democracy activists challenged authorities in the financial hub riling Beijing.

As a result, the Chinese government threw its full support behind Lam as protests escalated.

After the national security law was passed in China, authorities resorted to mass arrests. The protests faded after the coronavirus pandemic hit the city and authorities clampdown on movement and put measures in place to stop unrest amid the upheaval.