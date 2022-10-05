Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov elevated to the rank of colonel general

Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and head of the Chechnya region on Wednesday claimed that he had been elevated to the rank of colonel general, the third highest rank in the Russian military hierarchy.

"The President of Russia awarded me the rank of colonel general. This is a promotion for me," said Kadyrov on Telegram.

"I am immensely grateful to our supreme Commander-in-Chief for the high appreciation of my merits! This is a great honor for me. I give my word that I will justify the trust placed in advance," he added.

Kadyrov receiving the promotion comes days after he urged Moscow to consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

"In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

Moreover, after Ukraine pushed back the Russian troops from occupied regions, an infuriated Kadyrov said he would send his three teenage sons Akhmat (16), Eli (15) and Adam (14) to fight for Russia on the battlefield.

“It’s time to prove themselves in a real fight, I can only welcome this desire…Soon they will go to the front line and will be on the most difficult sections of the contact line," said the Chechen leader.

The influential ruler of the Caucasus region of Chechnya has been a vocal champion of the war in Ukraine, with Chechen forces forming part of the vanguard of the Russian army there.

Kadyrov is widely believed to be personally close to Putin, who appointed him to govern restive Chechnya in 2007.

