'Changing the face of war': China unveils golden veil turning missiles into planes befuddling radars

China has developed a camouflage veil, what is now being dubbed the "golden veil", and it is set to revolutionise warfare, turning deadly missiles into inconspicuous passenger planes on radar screens, media reports said.

This fascinating veil was developed by a team of Chinese scientists and reportedly has the potential to alter the entire dynamics of conflicts. In a recent publication in the Chinese Journal of Radio Science, Zong Yali and her colleagues revealed that the veil, composed of fine gold-plated metal threads intricately woven into a complex geometry, can deceive sophisticated air defence systems.

The technology, developed in northwest China, not only confuses radar signals but also shortens the response time for military commanders, something that will play a major role in affecting the outcome of the conflict itself.

Zong, an associate professor of radar science at Northwestern Polytechnical University, while pointing at the Laboratory testing explained that the technology can also significantly amplify the radar of a flying target from less than one to over 30 decibels per square metre, media reports said.

This level of radar reflection is comparable to that of large commercial airplanes like the Boeing 737 or Airbus A320 when viewed from specific angles, placing China a notch up by boosting its defence capabilities.

What sets the golden veil apart is its flexibility, allowing it to be deployed or folded like an umbrella, enabling missiles or aircraft to seamlessly switch between visible and stealth modes during flight.

The folding structure, made of lightweight carbon fibre materials, provides the necessary strength for military service. Moreover, the veil can alter its shape and size randomly, creating perplexing patterns to befuddle computer and radar operators.

Zong highlighted the significance of this innovation in the evolving landscape of electronic warfare. “Electronic warfare has become more complex than ever. New electronic countermeasure equipment and tools are entering service at an unprecedented speed,” Zong reportedly said in the paper adding, “They are changing the face of war."

Unlike existing radar reflection technology, the golden veil boasts a relatively low cost and weight. Zong's team reportedly said that the materials used are readily available in China's industrial production chain.