'Change the Middle East': Israel PM's remarks signal future of Israel-Hamas war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday (Oct 9) that the nation's response to the unprecedented multi-pronged attack by Palestinian gunmen from the Gaza Strip will "change the Middle East".

He was speaking to mayors of southern border towns hit by the surprise assault that began on Saturday, a statement from his office said amid Israel's continued pounding of targets in the Gaza Strip with air strikes.

The statement did not elaborate on his prediction but signals what may happen next in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which started after the militant group attacked, killing over 700 Israelis and reportedly abducting dozens more on Saturday.

"What Hamas will experience will be difficult and terrible... we are going to change the Middle East," Netanyahu told officials visiting Jerusalem from the country's south.

"This is only the beginning... we are all with you and we will defeat them with force, enormous force," he added.

Israel imposes total siege on Gaza

On Monday, Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip and cut off the water supply as it kept bombing targets in the crowded Palestinian enclave. Israel has also likened the attacks to the 9/11 attacks.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel would impose a "complete siege" on the long-blockaded enclave and stressed what this meant for its 2.3 million people: "No electricity, no food, no water, no gas - it's all closed."

Israel has drafted a record 300,000 reservists in its response to a Hamas attack from Gaza and is "going on the offensive," the chief military spokesperson said on Monday.

Military officials had previously said that their focus was on securing Israel's side of the border before carrying out any major escalation of the counter-offensive in Gaza.

The number of reservists suggests preparations for a possible invasion, however, any such plans have not been officially confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies)

