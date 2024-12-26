Looks like it has now become fashionable in Canada to blame everything on migrants, particularly Indians.

The latest is a post shared on the social media platform X where a man in Ontario's Sault Ste. Marie could be heard ranting about the trash scattered in his neighbourhood.

The 25-second-long video, which was originally uploaded on TikTok, showed the man saying, "This is the neighbourhood I grew up in. It used to be a beautiful neighbourhood. It used to be a really good place to live."

"Just disgusting," the man added to the trash lying around.

The anti-India allegation and rant

The text on the video reads, "International students illegally dumping garbage in Sault Ste. Marie." An emoji at the beginning of the text showed the Indian flag and the face of a man wearing a turban, possibly indicating Sikh men.

The video on X was posted by Chris987612345, a handle that shares updates on Canadian immigration, politics, and housing affairs.

Here's a look at the video.

The video received mixed reactions. The majority of the commentators (of the post on X) were quick to point their fingers at Indians.

"You import Indians you become India. Good luck Canada," one X user commented. "This is normal for Indian people. They’re used to living in sh*t," another user said.

"It's in their culture to be filthy...." a third user said.

The criticism of the anti-India rant

Some users were also quick to criticise the anti-India rant on the video. "Been seeing white people doing this to indigenous peoples lands for as long as I’ve been alive. You’re all just racists," a user commented.

One user, without getting into the debate of who scattered the garbage, said, "Seems the city is slacking in their pickup services?"

(With inputs from agencies)