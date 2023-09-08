Canadian government appoints judge to lead public inquiry into foreign interference

The Canadian federal government on Thursday (Sept 07) named an appellate judge who will lead a public inquiry into foreign interference in the country's elections.

The governing Liberals announced Marie-Josee Hogue, a Quebe appeals court judge as the lead who has been tasked with providing a series of recommendations ahead of the federal vote in 2025, Guardian reported.

Calling foreign interference a "global challenge," Dominic LeBlanc, who serves as the public safety and democratic institutions ministers said, "Justice Hogue will be tasked with examining and assessing foreign interference by China, Russia and other foreign states and non-state actors." He added Hogue will have full access to all key documents needed for the inquiry.

This announcement comes after months of pressure on Justin Trudeau's Liberals to launch a full inquiry amid claims of meddling by China, including concerns over illegal "police stations" operating in the country.

Back in May, Canada expelled a Chinese diplomat after an intelligence report accused him of trying to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker crucial to Beijing's treatment of its Muslim minority.

However, Canada's efforts to investigate foreign interference were halted in recent months after the officials resigned in late spring.

David Johnston, a former governor general withdrew from his job citing a "highly partsian atmosphere" which prevented him from fulfilling his role.

Hogue will now look into the inquiry and is expected to submit her initial report by eh end of February 2024, examining the interfering efforts from China and other countries. She is further required to submit her next report by December 2024 providing recommendations to protect Canada's democratic institutions from foreign interference.

Both the reports are due ahead of Canada's federal elections, which are scheduled for autumn 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)



