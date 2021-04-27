Canada to send army to Ontario as cases continue to rise

To fight the ongoing wave of COVID-19 infections, Canada will send its armed forces and the Red Cross to Ontario. The province is facing a surge in the number of cases and hospitalisations due to COVID-19, Canada’s public safety minister said on Monday.

Toronto has emerged as the epicentre of Ontario’s third COVID-19 wave, and the federal government recently approved a request to airlift medical personnel from the provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, a spokesperson for Public Safety Canada said in a statement.

The country’s Minister of Public Safety, Bill Blair on Twitter said that the government has given its nod to providing support.

On Monday alone, Ontario reported 877 cases that required intensive care. Scientific modelling suggests that the virus could put 1,500 people in the ICU by the beginning of May.

Alberta currently has highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the country, and on Tuesday said that it would offer vaccination to over 15,000 workers at meat-packing plants across the province where the highest number of cases were recorder during the first wave.

Canada’s Ontario recently announced sweeping police powers in a bid to enforce stay-at-home orders. Ontario is Canada’s most populous province and has witnessed a record number of coronavirus cases, with health experts worried about the effects of healthcare system being overwhelmed.

“We’re losing the battle between the variants and vaccines… We’re on our heels. If we dig in, remain steadfast, we can turn this around,’’ Doug Ford, Ontario’s premier announced on April 16.

A new model predicts Ontario will have 15,000 new cases everyday by June if the current trajectory of daily cases continues. This model has taken into account vaccinations. In addition, the province could see 30,000 cases a day.

(With inputs from agencies)