Canada expels Chinese diplomat who allegedly sought to intimidate Canadian lawmaker

Canada, on Monday (May 8), moved to expel Toronto-based Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei after an intelligence report accused him of trying to target a Canadian lawmaker critical of China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.

The report in question was authored by the spy agency, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) back in 2021 addressing the Chinese influence in Canada which also included information about potential threats to Conservative Member of Parliament Michael Chong and his family.

Chinese diplomat’s expulsion

“Canada has decided to declare persona non grata Mr. Zhao Wei,” said Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, in a statement, as quoted by Reuters. She added, “The decision has been taken after careful consideration of all factors at play.”

“I have been clear: we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behavior, they will be sent home,” said Joly.

What were the allegations?

China, as per the report, targeted Chong who has been a staunch supporter of Uyghur rights and also lent its support to a successful motion that said that the ongoing human rights abuses by China on its Uyghur minority accounts for genocide.

As per the Canadian intelligence report from 2021 quoted by the country’s Globe and Mail newspaper, Beijing requested details about Chong and his family. In a supposed intimidation effort and make “an example” and also to “deter others from taking anti-PRC position,” the paper reported.

The newspaper said China’s intelligence agency had planned to target Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong with sanctions for voting in favour of a motion condemning Beijing’s conduct in the Xinjiang region as genocide.

The Globe, citing an unnamed national security source, said Zhao was involved in gathering information about Chong. The allegations and details from the CSIS report came to light on May 1 to which the Canadian MP has since expressed his profound disappointment after he found out about the potential threat to his family in Hong Kong.



How Beijing has reacted to these claims

Beijing had since denied these claims and said it has never interfered in Canada’s internal affairs and has no interest to do so. Additionally, China’s Toronto consulate-general, last week said that the report on Chong has “no factual basis and is purely baseless.”

The ongoing diplomat expulsion row has also escalated the already tense Sino-Canadian relations. Last week, Canada also summoned China’s ambassador over the allegations, Beijing on Friday slammed what it called “groundless slander and defamation” by Ottawa.



The Canadian PM

Chong also criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government for inaction. Meanwhile, Trudeau said that he too found out about the intelligence report from the newspaper and blamed the spy agency for not passing on the information to him on time.

The Canadian PM, on Wednesday, said the agency has now been directed to immediately pass on information about threats to members of parliament and their families. This also comes as Trudeau has been facing growing pressure to take a hard line with Beijing following revelations that it sought to sway the country’s 2019 and 2021 elections.

