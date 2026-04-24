/Bus crash near pentagon leaves 23 injured, including Department of War personnel

A bus crash near pentagon on Friday left 23 people, including 10 Department of War personnel injured, according to a statement from the Pentagon Force Protection Agency Corporate Communications Office. The crash between a Fairfax County Connector bus and a Prince William County Omniride bus happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the Pentagon South parking lot, said the Pentagon Police.

"At approximately 7:20 a.m. today, an Omni Ride and a Fairfax Connector transit bus collided on the Metro Access Road. Twenty-three passengers were injured. Ten of the twenty-three injured passengers are Department of War personnel. First responders transported 18 individuals to local hospitals for further medical evaluation and treatment. Five passengers were treated on site and released on the own recognizance," Fox News quoted the Pentagon Police as saying.

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Several police and fire departments close to the accident site were sent to assist in the crash investigation.

Ten of the 23 passengers injured were Department of Defense personnel. First responders sent 18 people to area hospitals for further medical evaluation and treatment while five were given first aid at the accident site and released.