Biden signs order to strengthen background checks before gun sale

United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed an executive order which will increase the background checks before the purchase of guns and promote the use of “red flag” laws.

The new policy was unveiled by the president in Monterey Park, California where a gunman had opened fire in January during a Lunar New Year celebration, killing 11 people.

While addressing the immigrant community in Monterey Park, Biden recalled the brave act put up by a karaoke-singing grandmother when the shootout took place.

Biden appealed to Congress to take "responsibility" and to clamp down on semi-automatic, military-style rifles which are being mostly used in mass shootings.

"Ban assault weapons. Do it now. Enough! Do something. Do something big,” he said.

Tougher background checks

Among the various measures enacted by Biden on Tuesday, the most important was the executive order to tighten background check rules.

The orders issued by Biden directed the attorney general to clamp down on vendors who are selling guns without carrying out proper checks and also specify who qualifies as a dealer.

The rule "directs my attorney general to take every lawful action possible to move us as close as we can to universal background checks without new legislation," said Biden. "It's just common sense - to check whether someone is a felon or a domestic abuser before they buy a gun," he added.

WATCH | U.S. banking safe, taxpayers won't be burden: Joe Biden

Biden added that his executive order will lead to an independent study which will expose "how gun manufacturers aggressively market firearms to civilians, especially minors, including by using military imagery”.

Official reports with names of firearms dealers violating laws will also be released by the attorney general.

The tactic of name and shame will help lawmakers "crack down on those illegal dealers and the public can avoid purchasing from them," said Biden.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.