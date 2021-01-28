Biden and Suga vow to strengthen US-Japan alliance

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during which they underscored that their bilateral relationship is the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in a free and open Indo Pacific region.

During a telephonic conversation, Biden and Suga discussed policy issues and global challenges that Japan and the US will face together, the White House said.

"They discussed the US-Japan alliance and affirmed its importance as the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific," it said in a readout of the call.

It was the first interaction between the two leaders.

Biden and Suga also discussed the US' unwavering commitment to the defence of Japan under the security treaty, which includes the Senkaku Islands, the White House said.

President Biden reaffirmed to Prime Minister Suga his commitment to provide extended deterrence to Japan, it said.

Biden and Suga discussed regional security issues, including China and North Korea, the White House said, adding that the leaders affirmed the necessity of complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, and the early resolution of the abductions issue.

"They committed to working together on our response to curb the global COVID-19 pandemic, address climate change, and advance our shared values, global security and prosperity," it said.