Bhutan's king to visit India to bolster ties, open new avenues of co-operation

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is set to embark on an official visit to India from April 3-5 at the invitation of Indian President Droupadi Murmu. Announcing the visit, the Ministry of external affairs said that the visit is in "keeping with the long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries."

During his visit, the Bhutanese King will meet the Indian president and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and senior officials will also call on the king. Pointing to "unique ties of friendship and co-operation which are characterised by understanding and mutual trust" between the 2 countries, the MEA statement said that the visit would "provide an opportunity to both the sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral co-operation and to further advance the close bilateral partnership, including economic and development co-operation." The visit has been in the works for some time now and is likely to be followed by the visit of another neighbour of India—Nepal PM Prachanda to Delhi.

The relationship between India and Bhutan has seen regular high-level visits, with PM Modi visiting Bhutan in August 2019 and the Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar visiting the country in 2019 and April 2022. In addition, foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra visited the Himalayan country in January 2023, while the Bhutanese King had a transit visit in September 2022 while going to the UK. The Prime Minister of Bhutan visited India in 2018 and 2019, and the Foreign Minister of Bhutan visited in 2019. The foreign secretary of Bhutan also visited India in August 2022.

The two countries have enjoyed a close partnership that extends beyond traditional areas of co-operation, with India providing special assistance to Bhutan during the COVID-19 pandemic. India sent 13 consignments of medical supplies to Bhutan and was the first country to provide Covishield vaccines to Bhutan.

India has also provided assistance to Bhutan's Five-Year Plans since 1961, with the latest assistance towards the XII FYP (2018-23) totalling Rs 4500 Cr for various multi-sectoral Project Tied Assistance, Small Development Projects, Direct Budgetary Support, and more. Hydro-power co-operation has provided clean power for India and economic prosperity for Bhutan, with a steady stream of revenue and positive growth even during the pandemic. India has installed over 2000 MW of capacity with four mega hydro projects since the 1980s, with two more under construction.

In addition, India has consistently been Bhutan's top trading partner and remains the leading source of investments in Bhutan. In November 2021, India formalised the opening of seven new trade routes for Bhutan's bilateral and transit trade with India, providing new market access for the formal export of 12 Agri-Products from Bhutan to India, and various special exceptions and quotas for exports.

The two countries have also collaborated in newer areas beyond traditional realms of co-operation, including new STEM-based initiatives, digital infrastructure such as the Third International Internet Gateway, and the integration of Bhutan's DrukRen with India's National Knowledge Network, key co-operation in the domain of e-Learning. Under financial co-operation/integration, the first phase of the RuPay project was launched, and India's Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) was also launched in July 2021.

Space co-operation is a new and promising area of bilateral co-operation, with both the prime ministers jointly inaugurating the Ground Earth Station of the South Asia Satellite (SAS) in Thimphu in 2019, constructed with the support of ISRO. A Memorandum of Understanding between India and Bhutan on co-operation in the peaceful uses of outer space was signed on November 19, 2020, and training of domain experts is underway. The India-Bhutan SAT was launched into space on November 26, 2022, by ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Earlier this month, ISRO chief S Somanath visited the country for the inauguration of Ground Earth Station.

