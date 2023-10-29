Bear attacks surge in Japan amidst struggle for food and territory

Experts in Japan are sounding the alarm as bear attacks in the country have reached an unprecedented level. Since April, at least 158 injuries and two deaths have been reported due to bear encounters, reported the Guardian. This number matches the record set in 2020, according to media reports. The majority of these attacks have been concentrated in the northern part of Honshu, Japan's largest island, as reported by the environment ministry.

Several factors are contributing to this surge in bear attacks.

Last year, there were bumper crops of acorns and beechnuts, resulting in the presence of larger bear cubs. However, this year, there is a shortage of dietary staples for the bears, forcing them to venture into populated areas in search of food before going into hibernation in early December.

This food scarcity in their natural habitat is pushing bears into closer proximity to human settlements.

Changing bear-human dynamics

Traditionally, bear encounters occurred mainly with people who ventured into forests for activities like foraging for wild vegetables or hiking.

However, the once-distinct boundaries between bear habitats and depopulated villages are blurring. This has led to more frequent contact between bears and humans in urban areas.

Reports from the Kyodo news agency reveal that 15 out of Japan's 47 prefectures have reported bear attacks in the six months leading up to September.

The highest number of attacks occurred in Akita, located in the far north of Honshu, followed by Iwate and Fukushima. In some regions, over half of the attacks have taken place in or near people's homes.

In one recent incident, a bear attacked six people in an urban area of Akita in a single day, including a woman in her 80s and a schoolgirl waiting at a bus stop. Of particular concern is that three of these attacks happened in neighbourhoods with shops, homes, and a hospital in close proximity.

The environment ministry has called the increase in bear attacks as "extraordinary."

Environment Minister Shintaro Ito is urging people to properly dispose of household food waste to avoid attracting bears and to ensure they keep doors closed.

Farmers are being advised not to leave fallen fruit on the ground. As bear-human interactions continue to rise, efforts to mitigate these incidents and ensure public safety are becoming a top priority in Japan.