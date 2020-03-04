Barbie launches new model to honour Britain's fastest runner

In a bid to celebrate female role models, Barbie has launched a doll to pay a tribute to the world champion British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith.

The 24-year-old gold medallist, who is the fastest woman in British history, is part of a collection of female sporting ''Sheroes'' from around the world, created into dolls by American toy company Mattel.

The toy company is releasing the newly designed dolls in approbation of International Women's Day on March 8, and to raise awareness of female role models in the sporting world.

Barbie is hoping to inspire the next generation of young women in a bid to close the ''dream gap'', a phenomenon where young girls are said to start believing women are less capable than men.

In photo: Barbie model of British athlete Dina Asher-Smith (Picture courtesy: Mattel)

Dina called it ''an honour'' to have been chosen to have her own doll, saying: ''I hope little girls will see my doll and be inspired to take up and continue to enjoy sports.''

The athlete said that she was ''taken aback by the likeness!'' and she hoped it would ''inspire girls to take up sports''.

"Growing up, sportswomen were less visible in the media and there is still a gap when it comes to women's sports, which is why representation is so important," she added.

Dina holds the British records in the 100 metres with a time of 10.83 seconds along with 200 metres at 21.88 seconds and 4x100 metres at 41.77 seconds.

Barbie manufacturer Mattel has been redefining the appearances of the dolls it is producing.

In January, it released a number of new designs including a doll with no hair and one with the skin condition vitiligo.