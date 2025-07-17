/Bangladesh pauses demolition of Satyajit Ray's ancestral house

Following protests in India, the demolition of the ancestral house of the iconic Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray has been halted. The house, which used to be owned by Ray's grandfather, Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, was scheduled to be demolished because of safety concerns. The decision was taken by a local committeeas the structure had not been occupied for over a decade. The Bangladeshi authorities were planning to constructa school on the land.

The Ministry of External Affairs had issued a statement over the row, expressing "profound regret" over the planned demolition. It called for the house's repair and suggested that it could be convertedinto a museum. West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjeesaid the house represented the cultural history of Bengal.

The structure is located in Bangladesh'sMymensingh. The Ministry of External Affairs has expressedwillingness to extend cooperation in its restoration.

"We note with profound regret that the ancestral property of noted filmmaker and litterateur Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, belonging to his grandfather and eminent litterateur, Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury, is being demolished," the Ministry of External Affairs added.

"The Government of India is willing to cooperate with the Government of Bangladesh for the repair and reconstruction of the ancestral property of Satyajit Ray," it added.

It said the property is owned by the interim government of Bangladesh. New Delhi further said the house representsthe Bangla cultural renaissance.

"Given the building's landmark status, symbolizing Bangla cultural renaissance, it would be preferable to reconsider the demolition and examine options for its repair and reconstruction as a museum of literature and a symbol of the shared culture of India and Bangladesh," the ministry said.

Who was Satyajit Ray?

Satyajit Ray was a legendary Indian filmmaker. He was born in Kolkata on May 2, 1921. His most prominent works include The Apu Trilogy, Jalsaghar, Charulata, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Pather Panchali, and Shatranj Ke Khiladi. He was also a screenwriter, documentary filmmaker, author, essayist, lyricist, magazine editor, illustrator, calligrapher, and composer.